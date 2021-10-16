Mumbai: 2-degree Celsius rise in day temperature in 24 hours

A two-degree Celsius rise in day temperature was recorded in the city in the last 24 hours.

A day after the withdrawal of the southwest monsoon over Mumbai, a rise in maximum temperature was recorded on Friday. The maximum temperature recorded at India Meteorological Department (IMD) Santacruz observatory was 36.4 degrees Celsius — 3 degrees above normal. Mumbai’s minimum temperature on Friday stood at 24.4 degrees Celsius. High relative humidity was also recorded at 79 per cent on Friday morning.

The highest maximum temperature recorded in October was 38.6°C in 2015. According to IMD, the mean maximum temperature for October for the city is 33.4 degrees Celsius.

IMD has forecast clear skies and a rise in temperature for the remaining period of this month. The maximum temperature has been above normal between 33 and 34 degrees Celsius over the past three days. The day temperature is likely to touch 35 degrees Celsius by the end of the week.