Friday, April 29, 2022
Mumbai: 2 days after she went missing, teen’s body washes ashore Versova beach

Hands and feet tied, 19-year-old was dumped inside a sack. Police say she was strangled.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
April 29, 2022 2:18:39 pm
mumbai news today, mumbai latest newsEarly on Friday, an FIR was registered under Sections 302 and 201 of the Indian Penal Code on charges of murder and destruction of evidence.

The body of a 19-year-old teenager, dumped inside a sack, washed ashore Versova beach in Andheri (West) on Thursday evening. The police have identified the teenager as a college student from Goregaon and said that she was strangled to death.

Early on Friday, an FIR was registered under Sections 302 and 201 of the Indian Penal Code on charges of murder and destruction of evidence.

According to the police, the girl’s hands and legs were tied and there was an internet cable wire wound around her neck. The police believe she was murdered and her body was dumped into the sea from some other part of the city. The body was found on Versova beach near Barista lane on J P Road around 5.30 pm.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The police are now waiting for a post-mortem report from Cooper Hospital to ascertain if the teenager had been sexually assaulted.

The girl stayed in a chawl in Goregaon (West) along with her parents and siblings. She went missing on Tuesday and her family had registered a missing persons complaint at Goregaon police station. Based on the description given in the complaint, the Versova police called her family members, who identified her.

As the body was in a decomposed state, the police believe she was murdered a few days ago.

