Mumbai: 2 cops dismissed for manipulating scores of aspirant during recruitment drive

Two women Mumbai Police constables were dismissed on Wednesday for manipulating scores of an aspirant during the physical test of the police recruitment drive held last year.

Shabnam Anwar Inamdar and Parveen Chandsaheb Sheikh – attached with the local arms department – were appointed as “watchers” for 100 m and 1,600 m races, respectively, held at the ground of railway police headquarter in Ghatkopar.

However, they were found to be acquaintances of one of the candidates, Ram Shyam Ghodke. A departmental inquiry found them guilty of influencing his scores to help him in securing the job, said police.

An officer said the incident took place on December 16, last year, when the Mumbai Police started the process of recruiting new constabulary-rank officers. “… The two constables were given the job of event watchers. They were to measure the time the candidates took to cross finish line and write them down in the marksheets…”.

The police said that Ghodake had cleared his written examination and gathered at the ground along with other candidates to appear for his physical test. “There, he saw Inamdar and Sheikh whom he knew… he requested them to give him better scores in both races. The two constables agreed and manipulated his scores,” said a senior officer.

The matter came to light when Ghodake bragged about knowing the two event watchers to other candidates. The constables, who overheard the conversation, informed senior officers. An inquiry followed and statements of Inamdar, Sheikh and Ghodake were recorded.

“The two constables confessed, claiming that they knew Ghodake and thus tried to help him… Our inquiry has revealed that they did not manipulate his scores for monetary gains,” said an officer.

Subsequently, the two were suspended in the last week of December. “When we checked the footage of CCTV cameras installed at the ground, we found them guilty and they were dismissed… Ghodake did not finish the two races in the time mentioned in the scoresheet. The two constables manipulated his scores to help secure the job,” an officer said.

A senior IPS officer said the written examination for the sanctioned post of 1,076 constables was conducted on November 14, 2021 across centers in Mumbai. More than one lakh aspirants had appeared for it. Between December 6 and December 15, 2021, physical tests were conducted.

Also, owing to the rise in dummy candidates during the recruitment drive, the Bhoiwada police had booked 16 people along with several aspirants and dummy candidates.