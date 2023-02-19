scorecardresearch
Sunday, Feb 19, 2023
Advertisement

Mumbai: 2 brothers arrested for death of elder brother over property dispute

The three brothers fought often over the ownership of the flat and the property dispute had also landed in court, said police sources.

mumbai policeThe two brothers were arrested by the police and produced before the court on Sunday. (File)
Listen to this article
Mumbai: 2 brothers arrested for death of elder brother over property dispute
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Two brothers were arrested Sunday by the Mumbai police for the death of their elder brother after the duo allegedly pushed the victim knowing that he suffered from a heart ailment. The three brothers lived in the same flat at the Jogeshwari end of the Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road (JVLR) and were in a dispute over the property.

The FIR against the brothers Jitendra Motkhuri, 43, and Mahendra Motkhuri, 40, was registered based on a complaint given by Sapna Motkhuri, wife of deceased Ravikumar Motkhuri, 46.

According to the complaint, the incident took place at the Greenfield Cooperative Housing Society Saturday around 5 pm. The three brothers fought often over the ownership of the flat and the property dispute had also landed in court, said police sources.

The complaint by Sapna stated that Jitendra and Mahendra knew that their brother suffered from a heart condition and that if he was beaten up it could cause his death. She alleged that the brothers deliberately raked up the topic of the property and got into a fight. During the course of the fight, they beat up Ravikumar and pushed him onto the sofa. Due to this, he lost consciousness and fell. He was then rushed to the Holy Spirit hospital in Andheri where he was declared dead by the doctors. The viscera of the deceased were preserved and sent for forensic analysis after suspicions were raised by Sapna.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Events surrounding the BBC, Air India and Iran offer insights about New I...
Events surrounding the BBC, Air India and Iran offer insights about New I...
Military Digest | When Nehru objected to Sikh, Dogra troops in Kashmir
Military Digest | When Nehru objected to Sikh, Dogra troops in Kashmir
Can badminton ever go the tennis ‘pro’ way?
Can badminton ever go the tennis ‘pro’ way?
A gurdwara? A car? Where does one go when their home is demolished?
A gurdwara? A car? Where does one go when their home is demolished?
More from Mumbai

Later in her statement to the local MIDC police station, she complained against the two brothers and their wives. Based on the complaint, the police registered an FIR against the four on charges of culpable homicide and common intention. The two brothers were arrested by the police and produced before the court Sunday, an officer said.

First published on: 19-02-2023 at 21:51 IST
Next Story

Red-hot Marcus Rashford nets double as Manchester United see off Leicester

Only in Express | Snubbed on video, Iran Foreign Minister scraps visit to India next month
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 19: Latest News
Advertisement
close