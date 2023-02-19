Mumbai: 2 brothers arrested for death of elder brother over property dispute

Two brothers were arrested Sunday by the Mumbai police for the death of their elder brother after the duo allegedly pushed the victim knowing that he suffered from a heart ailment. The three brothers lived in the same flat at the Jogeshwari end of the Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road (JVLR) and were in a dispute over the property.

The FIR against the brothers Jitendra Motkhuri, 43, and Mahendra Motkhuri, 40, was registered based on a complaint given by Sapna Motkhuri, wife of deceased Ravikumar Motkhuri, 46.

According to the complaint, the incident took place at the Greenfield Cooperative Housing Society Saturday around 5 pm. The three brothers fought often over the ownership of the flat and the property dispute had also landed in court, said police sources.

The complaint by Sapna stated that Jitendra and Mahendra knew that their brother suffered from a heart condition and that if he was beaten up it could cause his death. She alleged that the brothers deliberately raked up the topic of the property and got into a fight. During the course of the fight, they beat up Ravikumar and pushed him onto the sofa. Due to this, he lost consciousness and fell. He was then rushed to the Holy Spirit hospital in Andheri where he was declared dead by the doctors. The viscera of the deceased were preserved and sent for forensic analysis after suspicions were raised by Sapna.

Later in her statement to the local MIDC police station, she complained against the two brothers and their wives. Based on the complaint, the police registered an FIR against the four on charges of culpable homicide and common intention. The two brothers were arrested by the police and produced before the court Sunday, an officer said.