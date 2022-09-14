Mumbai: 2 booked for using fake number plate on bike to evade e-challans

The Aarey police Tuesday registered an FIR against two persons who were using a fake number plate on their bike to evade e-challans. Challans worth Rs 4,400 have been levied on the number plate.

A traffic police officer Monday night on the Jogeshwari Vikhroli Link Road (JVLR) stopped one of the accused who was driving the bike and seized it after he saw the pending e-challans and realised that the number plate on the bike belonged to a scooter.

The complainant, Shivaji Patil, 57, a sub-inspector with the MIDC traffic division, told the Aarey police that he was near Seepz Bridge on the northbound stretch of JVLR when he spotted a biker moving without a helmet.

The bike was stopped and the biker was asked to produce the ownership related documents of the bike. The biker identified himself as Sabir Shah, 22, from Malwani said he does not own the vehicle and is not carrying the papers.

The officer then checked the e-challan machine and found out that the number plate of the bike was fake. Shah argued that his number plate ends with 2272 and the last digit had got erased. However, the officer suspected foul play as the number plates in the front and back of the bike had the last digits missing and the number plate ending 227 belonged to a scooter.

He further realised that traffic fines worth Rs 4,400 issued to the motorcycle were pending. As the accused refused to pay the fine, the officer seized the vehicle. When contacted, the owner of the scooter, requesting anonymity, told The Indian Express, “My scooter received three e-challans wrongly. I paid the first fine of Rs 200 without checking the image of the vehicle thinking I may have jumped the signal. But when I received two more e-challans a few months ago, I complained to the traffic police and refused to pay it.”

Shah and the owner of the bike Zulfikar Sayyed, also a resident of Malwani, were booked by the Aarey police for cheating and forgery under IPC sections 420, 465 and 34. “We are questioning the duo. They say they work for some garage,” said a police official from Aarey police station.