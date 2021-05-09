scorecardresearch
Mumbai: 2 BMC staffers suspended

The incident happened on Friday night when the duo were on duty.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
May 9, 2021 12:53:50 am
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, KEM Hospital, mumbai news, indian expressThe patient is an unidentified person, who was admitted to KEM over stomach pain.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has suspended two contractual paramedical employees for leaving a senior citizen unattended on the sidewalk of KEM Hospital in Parel.

The incident happened on Friday night when the duo were on duty. The patient is an unidentified person, who was admitted to KEM over stomach pain.

A BMC official said, “CCTV footage showed the duo abandoning him outside Gate 6. When it was brought to the administration’s notice, he was re-admitted to his room at the hospital right away.”

