Mumbai: 2 BMC staffers suspended

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has suspended two contractual paramedical employees for leaving a senior citizen unattended on the sidewalk of KEM Hospital in Parel.

The incident happened on Friday night when the duo were on duty. The patient is an unidentified person, who was admitted to KEM over stomach pain.

A BMC official said, “CCTV footage showed the duo abandoning him outside Gate 6. When it was brought to the administration’s notice, he was re-admitted to his room at the hospital right away.”