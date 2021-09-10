Mumbai: 2 arrested with 5 kg of ambergris worth Rs 5.9 cr

THE CRIME branch has arrested two people with ambergris worth Rs 5.9 crore. An officer said that unit VII of the Mumbai crime branch received a tip-off that two men would come to Bhandup with ambergris (also called as whale vomit) worth over Rs 5 crore. Accordingly, a trap was set and the duo were arrested around 11.45 pm on Wednesday.

The officer said that on searching the duo, they were found to be carrying a brownish stone-like substance that looked like ambergris. A team from the forest department confirmed the substance to be ambergris. The over 5 kg ambergris is worth Rs 5.91 crore, an officer said.

The two accused, who hails from Mulund and Malad, were produced before a court on Thursday and have been remanded in police custody. An officer said that they are questioning the accused about the source of the substance.

In the past three months, there have been over six seizures of ambergris from Mumbai and its surrounding areas.