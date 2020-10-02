Mumbai: 2 arrested with 250 ecstasy pills

Ecstasy tablets, also known as MDMA, are not manufactured in Mumbai. (Representational)

Two persons were arrested Thursday with 250 ecstasy tablets worth Rs 50 lakh in the international market. The property cell of the Mumbai Police crime branch, which made the arrests based on information received by unit in-charge Kedari Pawar, said the duo got the narcotic from other states. There is an international link to the racket, he added.

An officer identified duo as Aamir Rafai (25) and Inayatali Mohammad (32), both Dongri residents. Mohammad worked in a courier company and it is suspected he used to transport narcotics to various states, police said.

“Ecstasy tablets, also known as MDMA, are not manufactured in Mumbai. They are generally brought in from other states. In this case, it is suspected to have been procured from Uttar Pradesh and Delhi. There is an inter-state racket involved and teams will be sent to other states to make more arrests,” the officer said. He added that there is an international link to the racket, which will be explored.

The arrests were made following orders by the Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh to crack down on drugs networks operating in the city.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd