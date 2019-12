The police learned that the accused had forged the Board’s fixed deposit receipt, letterheads and stamps. The police learned that the accused had forged the Board’s fixed deposit receipt, letterheads and stamps.

A former manager of a nationalised bank and a private agent were arrested on Monday for allegedly illegally withdrawing Rs 5 crore held in a fixed deposit by the Mathadi Kamgar Association, a labour union.

The accused, Tribhuavn Yadav, who was previously manager of the Indian Overseas Bank’s branch in Saki Naka, and Mubarak Wahid Patel, allegedly forged signatures of the president and secretary of the The Cloth Market and Shops Board, under which the Association works, and transferred the money into a fake account created in the name of the Board at a branch of the bank in Bhandup. The police learned that the accused had forged the Board’s fixed deposit receipt, letterheads and stamps.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Saki Naka Division) Milind Khetle said Patel is in prison after being arrested by the Thane police last month for defrauding a nationalised bank of Rs 30 core.

“Yadav had got to know Patel because he would regularly bring clients to his bank to open FDs. They worked together to open a fake bank account in the name of the Board and withdraw money held in the FD by the complainants,” he said.

The amount deposited in the FD was to be utilised by the Board for the welfare of 3,161 labourers across Mumbai. The Board had opened the fixed deposit account at the bank in March 2018 for a period of 23 months.

The crime came to light in October when Board officials inquired with the bank about the status of their account, only to be informed that it had been closed months ago, the police said.

