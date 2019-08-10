Mumbai: 2 arrested for stealing from local trains, 2 for purchasing stolen goods

Two men have been arrested by the Government Railway Police (GRP) for allegedly stealing backpacks of passengers in local trains. The police also caught two other men for allegedly purchasing the stolen goods.

Advertising

Following complaints of missing backpacks from local trains on the harbour line between Panvel and CSMT and between Goregaon and Mumbai Central, the GRP began patrolling along the route.

On August 3, the police arrested two accused — Manish Shende (35) and Aman Grewal (35) — at Bandra railway station. According to the police, the duo was involved in stealing backpacks containing laptops and ayurvedic medicines worth Rs 80,000.

A GRP officer said the duo would board trains and look out for passengers who had fallen asleep in their seats. “The accused would identify the backpacks of sleeping passengers, steal them from luggage racks and deboard at the next station,” said the officer.

The police have also arrested two shopkeepers from Null Bazaar — 35-year-old Akbar Kallu Khan and 48-year-old Mohamm-ad Shaikh — for allegedly purchasing the stolen bags.