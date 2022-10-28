Mumbai: 2 arrested for assaulting ward boy, vandalising civic hospital

The Dindoshi Police has arrested two men for allegedly creating ruckus inside a municipality hospital in Malad (East), breaking glasses of the OPD ward and main door, and assaulting a ward boy. The accused, including one in an inebriated state, suspected that their patient — who was stable — was not being treated properly, said officials on Thursday.

The complainant — a doctor from MW Desai hospital in Malad (East) — said in the FIR that the incident took place at around 4 am on Wednesday.

The two accused — Vishal Chikne (28), a relative of the patient, and his friend (details not shared by police), along with two women, had come to the hospital with a patient — identified as Pravin Chikne (40), who was suffering from hypertension, cold and fever — on Wednesday. Chikne was taken to the OPD ward and was given primary treatment. Suddenly, one of the two accused started clicking photographs, and as a doctor asked him not to do so, he said, ‘Mala municipality hospital var bharosa nahi me vat lavin (I have no faith in the municipal hospital). I will cause damage.’

According to the doctor, he called the security and asked to take the man out of the hospital as he seemed inebriated. In the meantime, the two accused got into a heated argument with ward boy Dipesh Shinde, and assaulted him. Shinde bolted the OPD ward’s door, and even as one of the two women accompanying them tried to stop them, the duo threw stones at the hospital and broke the glass of the OPD ward’s window and the hospital’s main door, and eventually escaped.

Police were informed about the incident, and the accused were booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, and the Maharashtra Medicine Service Persons and Medicare Service Institutions Act at the Dindoshi police station. The duo was traced, and arrested on Thursday.