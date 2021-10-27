Mumbai: 1st marine pile cap cast in Kasheli creek for Metro 5

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), executing the Metro Line 5 Project from Thane to Bhiwandi-Kalyan, cast the first marine pile cap on Kasheli creek recently.

Metro corridor 5 from Thane to Bhiwandi to Kalyan is a 24.9-km long elevated corridor with 15 stations. The line will provide interconnectivity among the ongoing Metro corridor 4 (Wadala to Kasarvadavali) and the proposed Metro line 12 (Kalyan to Taloja), and with the existing Central Railway.

It will provide rail-based access to the commercial, government bodies and geographical landmarks in Thane, Bhiwandi and Kalyan and it is expected to reduce the current travel time.

According to MMRDA officials, the first marine pile cap in Kasheli creek for Metro corridor 5 was cast after taking no objection certificate from Maharashtra Maritime Board and Inland Waterways Authority of India. The total length of the Metro viaduct crossing the Kasheli creek is 550 m. The viaduct consists of 13 piers, out which nine are in the creek and remaining five are on land.

“For the casting of the first set of pile cap on the Kasheli creek waterbody, our Metro team has been working towards overcoming various challenges. This comes with the implementation of the Metro Catch-Up Plan,” said an official.