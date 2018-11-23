Mumbai 1993 blasts case: CBI files chargesheet against Shaikh

THE CBI on Thursday filed a chargesheet against Ahmed Kamal Shaikh alias Ahmed Lambu in the Mumbai 1993 serial blasts case.

Shaikh, who has been declared a proclaimed offender, was arrested on June 1. The CBI has claimed that Shaikh was an “active member” who had conspired and was present in Dubai in January 1993, “working in close association” with absconding accused Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar and his brother Anis Kaskar.

The agency has alleged that Shaikh attended the conspiracy meeting in January-February 1993 in Dubai, where other convicted accused, including the late Mustafa Dossa, Firoz Khan and others, were present.

“In pursuance of the said meeting, the present accused (Shaikh) went to Pakistan for training in handling of arms and ammunition, throwing of hard grenades and making of bombs,” the CBI chargesheet stated. The CBI has booked Shaikh on charges including murder and criminal conspiracy of the IPC as well as the now repealed Terrorism and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act.

The chargesheet included a list of 11 witnesses and Shaikh’s confessional statement, which he had given before the magistrate’s court but retracted when he was produced before the special TADA court.

The CBI claimed that Shaikh had left India for Dubai in 1995 after he was told that a co-accused had named him in a confessional statement. The agency alleged that Shaikh was given a resident visa of UAE based on the assistance of absconding accused Mohammed Dossa. It added that Shaikh was also given a fake passport and a job as an electronic salesman in Dubai.

The chargesheet alleged that in 2011, Shaikh arrived at the Chennai airport with a passport under the name of Ahmed Kamal Shah Walidiyat Haji Kamal. The CBI has said that he had destroyed both his earlier passports, one showing travel to Pakistan and another fake one made in 2011. It added that since his return to the country, Shaikh was living on rent with his family in various places in Mumbai.

On March 12, 1993, a series of blasts had occurred in Mumbai, leading to the death of 257 people and injuring 713. A chargesheet was filed by the CBI, naming 189 accused. There have been two phases of the trial so far. While death penalty has been awarded to Yakub Memon in the first phase, six men were convicted in September last year. Among them, Taher Merchant and Feroz Abdul Rashid Khan were given the death penalty.