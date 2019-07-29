Mumbai: 19-yr-old Yemeni arrested with six long-range rifles

A 19-year-old Yemeni national was arrested on Friday from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Airport for allegedly carrying six live long-range rifles in his luggage.

The teenager had landed at the Mumbai airport from Yemen and was about to board a flight to Delhi.

According to police, the accused was identified as Aws Sabahussain Al Irani, who has been booked under sections 3 and 25 of the Arms Act.

Police said the accused told them that he had come to India to seek admission in a college in Delhi.

“The locals in Yemen are allowed to carry firearms in their bag. Likewise, he assumed that Indians are also permitted. He said his mother packed the rifles in his luggage,” said an officer from Sahar police station.

He was intercepted at the airport by the GVK security, who then informed Sahar police station.

He was arrested and the bullets were seized.

Senior Inspector Shashikant Mane of Sahar police station confirmed the arrest and said the investigation is on.