Mumbai: 19-year-old tries to sell old sofa online, duped of Rs 1.68 lakh

A 19-year-old student from Matunga, who was trying to sell his old sofa set on an online marketplace for Rs 45,000, has ended up losing Rs 1.68 lakh to a cyber-fraud, where the fraudster, posing as a potential buyer, allegedly tricked him into transferring the money.

The student then approached the local Mahim police station and lodged a FIR.

In his complaint, the student said he placed a free advertisement on OLX on July 9 and, the next morning, received a phone call from the fraudster, who claimed he was calling from Andheri and was interested in buying the sofa for Rs 35,000. The two bargained and settled on Rs 42,000 for the sofa.

When the student asked for an advance payment of Rs 12,000, the fraudster said his cousin will call him to make the payment as he does not use any online payment services. The same night, the complainant said, a second fraudster posing as the cousin called up to make the payment.

“The fraudster told me that I should send him Rs 12,000 and soon after I will receive double the amount. I suspected he was lying so sent him Rs 1 and soon after received Rs 2. So, I got convinced and sent him Rs 12,000, but within seconds I received three messages from my bank alerting me that Rs 84,000 got deducted from my account,” the student told the police.

The fraudster then told the 19-year-old there was some technical issue with his e-wallet and asked whether he uses net banking. But when the student added the fraudster’s banking details to his account, another Rs 84,000 got debited.

Police said the probe is on to find the accused.