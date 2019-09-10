Mumbai: 19-year-old lynches roommate in fight over hanging wet clothes to dry

A 19-year-old man was on Monday arrested for allegedly beating his roommate to death during a fight over hanging wet clothes to dry, said police.

According to Bhiwandi police, the accused has been identified as Suman Paswan (19). “Paswan worked as a delivery boy for a restaurant and lived in a room above the hotel. He was sharing the room with another delivery boy, Virush Pawar (18),” said an officer privy to investigation.

The two have had skirmishes over petty issues in the past too, police said. “On Sunday night, Pawar allegedly asked Paswan to remove his clothes from the clothesline. When Paswan didn’t remove his clothes, Pawar put his wet clothes over his dried ones,” the officer said.

Paswan then allegedly started hitting Pawar with household items, police said. “It seems Pawar suffered a head injury and collapsed. The cause of death will be clear after post-mortem,” the officer added.

Hotel employees, who lived nearby, alerted the police around 3 am on Monday. “We rushed both of them to a hospital, where Pawar was declared dead on arrival. We have arrested Paswan for murder,” said a senior officer from Bhiwandi police.