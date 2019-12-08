Mumbai: 19-year-old killed after speeding car runs her over, three arrested

According to Chunabhatti police, the deceased woman, Archana Nathu Parthe, was heading to the local market with two of her friends around 8.30 pm when the accident took place near Swadeshi Mill compound. According to Chunabhatti police, the deceased woman, Archana Nathu Parthe, was heading to the local market with two of her friends around 8.30 pm when the accident took place near Swadeshi Mill compound.

A 19-year-old woman was killed after she was run over by a speeding car in Chunabhatti on Friday. The driver of the car, identified as Dheeraj Kadam, along with his two friends, were arrested. Police said the accused tried to flee but were overpowered by passersby.

According to Chunabhatti police, the deceased woman, Archana Nathu Parthe, was heading to the local market with two of her friends around 8.30 pm when the accident took place near Swadeshi Mill compound. Police said while two of her friends jumped aside when they noticed a speeding Hyundai Accent car coming from behind, Archana got dragged along with the vehicle. The vehicle then hit the divider.

Archana was rushed to Sion hospital, where she was declared dead on arrival. Her two friends were unhurt, said police.

After the accident, police said, the three occupants in the car — Mrunal Ghumre, who owned the car, Dheeraj Kadam, and their friend Akshay Mahangare — were in an inebriated state.

Deepak Pagare, senior inspector, Chunabhatti police station, said, “The three, who are also residents of Chunabhatti, were consuming alcohol inside the car. Soon after drinking, they went on a drive when the accident occurred.”

“All three have been charged under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Motor Vehicle Act for rash and negligent driving, driving under the influence of alcohol, escaping the scene without helping the injured person. They have been remanded to police custody till December 12 by a local court,” Pagare said.

Meanwhile, local residents protested outside the police station, demanding strict action against the accused. The body was cremated after the accused were booked under relevant sections.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App