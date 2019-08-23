Mumbai: 19-year-old arrested for threatening to kill Indian cricket team members

THE MAHARASHTRA Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has arrested a 19-year-old youth for allegedly sending threatening emails to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). In the email, the youth allegedly threatened to kill the players of the Indian cricket team, which is currently on a tour of the West Indies.

The ATS has identified the accused as Brij Mohan Das. A first-year student of Bachelor of Science, Das is a resident of Shantipur in Assam’s Morigaon district. He was arrested on Tuesday.

The BCCI had received the email on August 16, following which, the Ministry of Home Affairs was informed. ATS was later asked to investigate. “We are still trying to ascertain why Das sent such an email to the cricket board. Similar emails were sent to the cricket board of other countries as well… we are investigating whether those were also sent by Das,” said an officer.

The ATS said that Das had sent the email from his laptop. After registering a case under Indian Penal Code and Criminal Law Amendment Act 1932, the ATS started tracing the sender’s location through the IP address. The cyber team identified the culprit as Das and located him in Assam on Tuesday.

The ATS then asked the Assam Police to get hold of Das and simultaneously sent a team to Assam. “Das was arrested on August 20. After obtaining transit remand from the chief judicial magistrate’s court in Morigaon, he was brought to Mumbai,” said an officer.

Das was produced in Mazgaon court, which remanded him to police custody till August 26. Electronic devices used by Das to send the email have been seized.