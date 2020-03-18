Mumbai: 19 members booked for social boycott of family

The complainant, Abdul Suleman Mansoori, was a member of the community and till a few years ago, had also held a post in the Khatiawad Mansoori Jamat. (Representational Image) The complainant, Abdul Suleman Mansoori, was a member of the community and till a few years ago, had also held a post in the Khatiawad Mansoori Jamat. (Representational Image)

The JJ Marg police on Monday booked 19 members of Khatiawad Mansoori Jamat for the alleged social boycott of a 48-year-old man and his family.

The police said the complainant’s family was boycotted six months ago after his son married a girl from outside the community. The complainant, Abdul Suleman Mansoori, was a member of the community and till a few years ago, had also held a post in the Khatiawad Mansoori Jamat.

An officer said, “One of the rules in the community is that people who are part it have to marry among themselves. In exceptional circumstances, if someone fails to find a life partner within the community, they can seek special permission and marry outside, which did not happen in this case.”

As the complainant’s son, who is in his mid-twenties, married a woman outside the community, his family faced social boycotted. The complainant was not aware till late last month, when the people who are part of Khatiawad Mansoori Jamat stopped coming to his shop.

“Abdul deals in spare parts of vehicles, so usually in the evening, the community members would come and sit at his shop. But as they stopped coming, he came to know from a friend that his family has been boycotted by the community,” said an officer.

The complainant then inquired with the office-bearers, following which, he filed a complaint with the police last month.

Following a preliminary inquiry, police registered a case under Maharashtra Protection of People from Social Boycott (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act 2016.

An officer said, “We have not arrested anyone so far. We are cross verifying facts mentioned by the complainant while also looking for witnesses. We are checking whether any of the rules of the community are in written format.”

