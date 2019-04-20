Mumbai: 18-yr-old held, minor detained for ‘abducting’ 2 school girls

An 18-YEAR-OLD was arrested and a 15-year-old boy detained by the Bhiwandi police for allegedly abducting two minor girls. The accused were picked up from the Nashik Road railway station, along with the girls, the police said.

The police said the two girls, students of Class VI, left school during the lunch break on Wednesday. “The school informed their parents, who intimated us,” said a senior officer.

CCTV footage from outside the school was scanned and the girls were seen being led by two men towards the station, sources said. “We contacted the nearby stations and alerted the railway police. We found out that the four of them had boarded a train to Bihar,” the officer said.

“The 18-year-old and the minor accused are friends and they had been following the girls for some time. They managed to convince the girls to accompany them on a vacation to Bihar,” said the officer.

He added, “A medical examination of the girls was conducted and it is possible that they were raped.”

While the 18-year-old has been remanded to police custody till April 24, the minor has been sent to a juvenile home till April 21. “They have been booked for abducting the girls and under sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. While one accused works as a construction worker, the minor is a school dropout,” an officer said.