Mumbai: 18-year-old found hanging from hoarding

An 18-year-old man was found hanging from a hoarding at a height of 150 feet in Jogeshwari (West) Tuesday morning. The police said the family members have not blamed anyone for his death.

According to Amboli police, the deceased was identified as Shyam Kumar Kishore Hembra. He used to work as a helper in a private company in Jogeshwari (west).

“We are investigating why he took the extreme step,” said Someshwar Kamthe, senior inspector of Amboli police station.

After receiving information from local residents around 7.45 am, police reached the spot near Habibya mosque and brought down his body with the help of fire brigade. The body has been sent to Siddharth hospital for a post mortem.

The police found a mobile phone in his pocket and contacted his cousin Dublu Hasda, 26, who came to the police station and said the family does not have any complaints against any person.

The police suspect he may have committed suicide in the past 48 hours. An accidental death report has been recorded and probe is on.