Mumbai: 18-year-old dies after brushing teeth with rat poison

An 18-year-old girl from Dharavi died on Sunday after mistaking rat poison paste for toothpaste and using it to brush her teeth. Police said that the incident took place at around 10 am September 3.

The deceased was identified as Apsana Khan.

“We learnt that rat poison paste was kept near the toothpaste, so she accidentally used it to brush her teeth,” said an officer adding, “While brushing she realised that she has not used the toothpaste due to which she washed her mouth immediately.”

Khan was scared that her mother would scold her due to which she did not tell anyone about the incident.

Sometime later, she complained of stomach ache, following which her mother took her to Lifecare hospital in Dharavi and got her medicines.

“Despite taking medicines, Khan kept complaining of stomach ache for three days after which her mother took her in confidence and inquired with her, when she told her that she accidentally used rat poison paste for toothpaste on September 3,” said an officer.

Subsequently, Khan was admitted to Sion hospital and as there was no improvement in her health she was shifted to a private hospital.

“After changing three other hospitals, she was admitted at JJ hospital at 6 am on Sunday,” said police sub-inspector Avdhoot Ingole of Dharavi police station.

Accordingly, her medication was started by the doctors, however, late on Sunday, Khan succumbed at the hospital, said police.

“The doctors in the report have mentioned that she died due to poisoning. We have collected samples and sent for forensic testing,” said Ingole.

Dharavi police, under whose jurisdiction the victim stayed, has registered a case of accidental death report in the matter.

“We have recorded the statement of her mother and we are trying to ascertain whether it was genuinely an accident,” said an officer.