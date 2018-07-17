Mumbai: 17-year-old dies of leptospirosis, fourth victim this monsoon

The BMC has distributed preventive medication to 17,106 people living in slums in low-lying areas (Representational) The BMC has distributed preventive medication to 17,106 people living in slums in low-lying areas (Representational)

As heavy rain continues to lash the city, leptospirosis claimed its fourth victim of the season last week — a 17-year-old boy from Worli. Doctors, while claiming that leptospirosis cases have shot up over the last fortnight, have attributed the rise in the cases to flooding in several parts of the city.

Karan Chandu Singh (17), a school dropout, had allegedly delayed hospitalisation. Civic officials said Singh had visited Worli Sea Face during heavy rain and had developed fever three days later. Initially, he had visited a private doctor in Worli and, when the fever did not subside, he visited the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) dispensary the next day. By the third day of developing fever, he had started vomiting blood. “We gave him anti-malarial and prophylactic medicine. Smear test was also conducted but leptospirosis could not be confirmed in dispensary. He was advised to visit BMC hospital,” a G-South ward official said.

Singh’s medical records have revealed that he was admitted in KEM Hospital on July 12, a week after developing symptoms of leptospirosis. “Patient was brought in a critical condition… with respiratory distress and haemoptysis,” a civic official said. Haemoptysis is a condition in which patient coughs up blood from lungs. The minor was put on ventilator support but succumbed to respiratory distress on July 13 in KEM Hospital.

This is the fourth death due to leptospirosis in Mumbai this year. Three others had died in June in Kurla, Govandi and Malad areas. Across Mumbai, 24 leptospirosis cases have been recorded so far this year.

Following Singh’s death, the BMC has conducted screening in 574 houses, covering 1,926 people living near his house. Seven people suffering from fever, and vomiting due to diarrhoea have been referred for treatment. The insecticide department claimed to have treated 17 rat burrows with rodenticides as rats are known to be common carriers of leptospirosis bacteria in the neighbourhood.

An official said, following heavy showers, special focus was being laid on low-lying areas, which frequently witness flooding. The BMC has distributed preventive medication to 17,106 people living in slums in low-lying areas, the official added.

Meanwhile, waterborne diseases have spiked in the city with 519 gastroenteritis cases being recorded in BMC-run hospitals and dispensaries within the first fortnight of July. In June, 779 such cases were recorded.

Since June, 37 dengue and 548 malaria cases have been reported. With rain also affecting the quality of potable drinking water, two cholera cases have been recorded by the BMC this month.

“We are seeing a lot of gastroenteritis cases, about two-three patients every day. The cases of dengue were more last year…,” said Dr Shahid Barmare, general physician at Kohinoor hospital in Kurla. Barmare said he had treated a Kurla-resident who was suffering from both leptospirosis and dengue, and required hospitalisation. “Her platelet count had gone down and she had high-grade fever with bodyache. Her liver function was also not normal. We treated her symptomatically for dengue and provided antibiotic admission for leptospirosis. She recovered in seven days,” he added.

A doctor said cases were expected to surge in the coming days in areas inundated with water, as the symptoms take a few days to surface after bacterial infection.

