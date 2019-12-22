Mumbai: 17-year-old detained for murder of infant daughter

The girl had strangled the infant with a napkin and left her body in an autorickshaw before fleeing the spot. (Representational) The girl had strangled the infant with a napkin and left her body in an autorickshaw before fleeing the spot. (Representational)

A 17-year-old girl was on Friday detained for allegedly killing her one-and-a-half-month-old daughter in the city after the father of the child refused to accept her.

Around 9 am on October 31, local residents had found an infant’s body, wrapped in a napkin, in an autorickshaw. The police sent the remains for postmortem examination, which revealed that she was strangled. Following this, a case of murder and destruction of evidence was registered against unknown persons.

“We started checking records of all hospitals in Mumbai and found 3,000 possible suspects,” said an officer. But none of the details matched. The police then started inquiring with people at temples, mosques, churches and slums and a beggar tipped them about the 17-year-old girl.

“We located her and she was brought in for questioning. She confessed to killing the infant,” said the officer. During the course of investigation, the police learnt that the minor is a Class VII drop out.

“As her parents were unhappy with her behaviour, they threw her out of the house. Since then she had been staying below a bridge in the western suburbs… She met a boy, also a minor, who also stayed under the same bridge,” the officer said.

“When she got pregnant, the boy denied that it was his child. She believed that after she gives birth, the boy would accept the child but he continued to accept responsibility. The girl then strangled the infant with a napkin and left her body in an autorickshaw before fleeing the spot,” he added,

The police said school records confirm that the girl is a minor. She has been sent to a children’s home. “We are trying to locate the minor who refused to accept the child. As the girl is also a minor, we will book the boy for rape and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act,” a senior inspector said.

