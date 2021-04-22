Mumbai: 17-year-old boy, three others held for gangrape of minor

The three accused, aged between 20 and 22 years, are the woman's neighbours in a slum.

The Bandra police recently arrested three men and detained a juvenile for the alleged gangrape of a minor girl between 2019 and 2020.

The rape survivor, now aged 18, got an FIR lodged on April 13 after a video of her being sexually assaulted by the juvenile, then 17 years old, went viral on social media. She has alleged that the accused were blackmailing her with the video and finally circulated it when she stopped giving in to their demands.

The three accused, aged between 20 and 22 years, are the woman’s neighbours in a slum. The complainant, who was aged 17 when she was allegedly raped, had recently got married.

The woman was raped for the first time in 2019 by the 17-year-old boy. Another accused had shot a video of the incident. Following this, the four accused kept blackmailing her with the video and gangraped her several times.

“When the complainant stopped giving into their demands, they circulated the one-minute video on a WhatsApp group. One of her relatives saw it and informed her parents. Confronted by her parents, she decided to approach the police,” said an officer. The FIR was registered on April 13 under the Indian Penal Code, the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and the Information Technology Act.

The same day, two accused were arrested and the minor was produced before a juvenile court and sent to an observation home.

The last arrest was made on April 18.