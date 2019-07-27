Mumbai: 17 flights diverted, traffic snarls on major roads

HEAVY RAIN led to traffic snarls on arterial roads while 17 flights were diverted at the Mumbai international airport on Friday. Low visibility and incessant rain delayed most flights by half an hour, which grew to an hour by the night. While trains managed to function, there was no respite from delays on the central, western and harbour lines.

Parts of the western suburbs were submerged in water with the area near Infinity Mall, Andheri (West), and Hindmata Junction submerged in knee-deep water. With S V Road, connecting Oshiwara to Goregaon, also shut, vehicles were diverted towards the Western Express Highway leading to bumper to bumper traffic. Shivani Tripathi, who travelled from Andheri (East) to Andheri (West), took more than one-and-a-half hours by road. “The autorickshaw found it hard to drive, roads were waterlogged everywhere. The situation is especially bad on S V Road,” she said.

Milan subway in Santacruz and Andheri subway, chronic flooding spots, were also shut due to water logging. “It took me more than two hours to reach Veera Desai Road (Andheri) from Goregaon. Initially, I got stuck in traffic near JVLR and as I remained at one place for a long time, I decided to take the subway but even that was closed and as the movement was diverted towards western express highway, I reached my destination via Azad Nagar,” said Shridhar Manikan.

At around 10 am, a container overturned in the northbound stretch of Gandhi Nagar near Kanjur Marg, leading to congestion and traffic snarls on the Eastern Express Highway.

People took to Twitter to warn commuters of waterlogging on roads. Many also remembered July 26 of 2005 when Mumbai was submerged under a deluge with over 944 mm rainfall.

Food delivery applications such as Zomato hiked delivery rates while cab aggregators, such as Uber and Ola, escalated their prices to double the normal fare. Uber said the surge was also due to a high demand of cabs.

Flights at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport on Friday evening witnessed a delay of half an hour, which steadily increased to over an hour by night. “There have been 17 flight diversions. The visibility is fluctuating from time to time,” said a spokesperson.

Train services from Kalyan to Karjat/Khopoli were suspended as water from Ambernath and Badlapur gushed onto the tracks. “As a precautionary measure, we have suspended services from Kalyan to Karjat/Khopoli. Our staff and senior officials are assessing the situation and taking remedial measures. We are in touch with local civic authorities to ensure the water discharge so that we can resume our services, said Sunil Udasi, CPRO, Central Railway.