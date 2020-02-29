Mumbai news: 17 bitten by stray dog in Ghatkopar

the cannine was captured by Deonar abattoir department Friday. (File Photo) the cannine was captured by Deonar abattoir department Friday. (File Photo)

Seventeen slum dwellers, including four children aged between eight and 12 years, were reportedly bitten by a stray dog at Ramabai Nagar in Ghatkopar East, following which the cannine was captured by Deonar abattoir department Friday.

Dr Vidya Thakur of Rajawadi hospital, where the victims were treated, said the injuries were mostly minor. “Most adults suffered bite marks on legs, while the children had scratches on their hands. We treated them at the out-patient department and discharged all of them after administering anti-rabies injection on Friday,” Thakur said.

Deonar abattoir’s general manager, Dr Yogesh Shetye, said the dog was captured from a local slum dweller’s house Friday night and will be vaccinated.

Senior Inspector Pratap Bhosale said no police complaint had been registered in the matter so far.

