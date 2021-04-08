Mumbai: 168 booked in two days for Covid violations

The Mumbai Police has booked 168 people in the city for violating Covid-19 guidelines since Sunday morning till Monday night and arrested 134 of them. According to Mumbai Police, in these two days a total of 30 FIRs were registered, including for violations of new restrictions ordered by the state government.

At least 22 FIRs were registered against hoteliers, small shops and other business outlets like pan shops. The remaining cases were for gathering in public places, not wearing masks and violating quarantine rules.