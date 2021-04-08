scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, April 07, 2021
Latest news

Mumbai: 168 booked in two days for Covid violations

According to Mumbai Police, in these two days a total of 30 FIRs were registered, including for violations of new restrictions ordered by the state government.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
April 8, 2021 3:45:48 am
maharashtra lockdown, lockdown, lockdown news, maharashtra night curfew, maharashtra night curfew rules, maharashtra night curfew guidelines, maharashtra lockdown, maharashtra lockdown covid cases, lockdown in maharashtra, indian expressMumbai Police officers patrol on deserted Gateway of India.

The Mumbai Police has booked 168 people in the city for violating Covid-19 guidelines since Sunday morning till Monday night and arrested 134 of them. According to Mumbai Police, in these two days a total of 30 FIRs were registered, including for violations of new restrictions ordered by the state government.

Click here for more

At least 22 FIRs were registered against hoteliers, small shops and other business outlets like pan shops. The remaining cases were for gathering in public places, not wearing masks and violating quarantine rules.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Apr 07: Latest News

Advertisement
x