Mumbai: 16-year-old murders father after seeing him assault mother

A 46-year-old man was allegedly murdered by his 16-year-old son at a chawl in Mumbai after the youth saw the drunken man assaulting his mother on Wednesday, the police said.

The 45-year-old woman, who is the complainant in the case, told the police that the murder was the result of the repeated abuse she faced at the hands of her husband in front of their two sons over several years, officers said.

The incident took place around 8.30 pm on Wednesday at their rented residence, the police said, adding that the youth returned home to see his mother being assaulted by his father. The woman told the officers that her husband had caught her neck with both his hands and was slamming her head against the wall.

As per the FIR, the youth tried to stop the assault but his father pushed him away and continued to beat the woman. The minor then picked up a hammer and hit his father on the head. The man fell on the floor and tried to pick up a knife. The youth, however, snatched the knife from his father’s hand and stabbed him in the neck. Seeing this, the mother collapsed on the floor. “(On waking up,) I saw my husband lying on the floor with blood splattered around the room and my son looking at his father with a blank face,” she told the police.

Later, the woman’s older son, aged 20, took her and his younger brother to the local police station where the minor surrendered.

In her statement to the police, the woman said she got married to the deceased in 1997 and a few years later he became an alcoholic. Soon, he started assaulting her and suspecting her character. Over the last two years, he had failed to find regular work as a painter due to which she took up a private job. He then began to pester her for money so he could buy alcohol.

Around 6.30 pm on the day of the murder, her husband had come home drunk and had bought more liquor to drink at home, after which he began assaulting her, she said.

The minor was booked and sent to an observation home in Dongri.