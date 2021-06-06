Mumbai: 16-year-old girl raped multiple times, six arrested

When her mother inquired about her whereabouts, the girl narrated her ordeal.

SIX MEN have been arrested for the alleged rape of a 16-year-old girl in Mumbai on May 31.

The Malwani police said the accused, aged between 18 to 23 years, were booked for rape under Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children under Sexual Offences Act.

The police said the girl allegedly went to a birthday party on May 31 when she was raped multiple times. “There, two of the four accused pushed her into the car and allegedly forced themselves on her. Two others stood outside the car to keep a watch,” said an officer. Following this, the four fled from the spot.

“As the girl was afraid of going home late at night, she went to a friend’s house, where this friend also raped her,” said the officer. Later, the girl contacted another friend and went to his house to stay. “She was raped by that friend as well,” the officer added.

Meanwhile, as the girl did not come home at night, her parents approached the Malwani police and filed a kidnapping complaint. “While we were looking for her, the victim went home the next day (on June 1) in the morning,” the officer said.

When her mother inquired about her whereabouts, the girl narrated her ordeal.

“The mother then took her to the police station, where a case was registered and subsequently six persons were arrested on Friday and Saturday,” the officer said. A medical examination was conducted on the girl and the report is awaited. Mumbai Police Spokesperson Chaitanya S said an investigation is underway.