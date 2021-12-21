Mumbai: 16-year-old falls down from sixth floor window, suffers injuries

On Monday, she was again scolded for speaking to the friend, so she threw her phone in a water bucket to damage it so that her parents could not find the male friend's number, police said.

A 16-year-old girl fell from the sixth floor of a building in Andheri (west) on Tuesday morning and suffered grievous injuries.

The incident took place at 9 am in a building in Versova. The girl resides there with her parents and a sibling. A few months ago, she was scolded by her parents for speaking with a male friend from Delhi.

On Monday, she was again scolded for speaking to the friend, so she threw her phone in a water bucket to damage it so that her parents could not find the male friend’s number, police said. She was scolded for this also so she decided to run away from home, police said.

She decided to climb down from the window of her room and tied a few sarees together to make a rope, police said. She took a bag and some money with her, police said.

While climbing down, she slipped and fell down. Local residents and passersby who saw her rushed her to Cooper hospital, where she is under treatment.

“She has suffered a greivous injury to her back and fractured her leg. She also suffered a head injury. We have recorded her statement. She is conscious and spoke with us but we cannot say she is out of danger,” said a Versova police official.