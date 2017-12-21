Mumbai: 16-year-old boy held for ‘stealing 15 bikes’ to take joyrides

A college student was held in Malad on Tuesday for allegedly stealing 15 two-wheelers. He used to go on joyrides on stolen bikes and dump the vehicles after they ran out of fuel, police said. The Kurar police apprehended the 16-year-old boy a week after 23-year-old Malad East resident Ravindra Pawar reported to the police that his Honda Activa scooter was stolen from outside his home.

Vinaykumar Rathod, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone XII, said CCTV footage from the area where the theft took place and information gathered from informants led them to the boy.

Owners of ten of the bikes allegedly stolen by the boy had registered complaints at Kurar police station. The police said the boy stole vehicles from Appapada, Yuva Salvi Maidan, Narmada Hall and Shivaji Nagar areas in Malad East. Cases related to the theft of the other five two-wheelers are registered at other police stations, the police said.

“The boy would steal the two-wheelers to go on joyrides and dump them after they ran out of fuel,” said Rathod.