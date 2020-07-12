Mumbai: 16 staffers test Covid positive in Raj Bhavan

According to a staffer, all Covid-19 precautionary measures were being followed in the campus. (Representational) According to a staffer, all Covid-19 precautionary measures were being followed in the campus. (Representational)

Mumbai’s Raj Bhavan campus that is home to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari is the latest to turn into a mini Covid-19 hotspot. On Saturday, at least 14 people who stay and work inside the campus tested positive for coronavirus. Two others had tested positive earlier this week.

The Mumbai municipality was yet to declare Raj Bhavan as a containment zone. A senior official with Raj Bhavan confirmed that the campus will remain out of bounds to outsiders and that no meeting will take place inside the premises for the next fortnight or so.

Following Saturday’s development, a Raj Bhavan official also confirmed that Koshyari was likely to also undertake the Covid-19 test five days later as a precautionary measure. Five to six senior officials, including at least a couple of civil servants, who oversee the day-to-day administration of the Governor’s office and are in regular contact with Koshyari, were among the 14 who tested positive for the infection on Saturday. All of them are asymptomatic and were already under home quarantine after the detection of the two cases earlier in the week, officials said.

“The first case was detected on Tuesday when an in-house electrical engineer reported symptoms. He tested positive and has been admitted to Sir Gokuldas Tejpal hospital. 25 staffers who had come in contact with him were immediately put under home quarantine. 18 others went into home quarantine after another symptomatic case was found subsequently. On Friday, 100 staffers, including the 43 under home quarantine, had been administered the RT-PCR test. So far 55 reports have arrived. 14 people have tested positive,” an official confirmed. Those who took the tests included the personal staff of the Governor.

Following the detection of the cases, the Governor’s office has already appointed a team of in-house doctors and paramedics for screening people for symptoms. On Saturday, Raj Bhavan also specially procured pulse oximeters for monitoring of oxygen saturation levels and pulse rates of the asymptomatic positive cases.

According to a staffer, all Covid-19 precautionary measures were being followed in the campus. The social distancing protocol is also being strictly followed. In the last couple of weeks, the Governor had convened some officials meeting at Raj Bhavan involving bureaucrats, officials and staff from outside Raj Bhavan. “Contact tracing is on,” an official said. “No physical meetings will be held for the time being. Official work will shift online,” he added.

In Raj Bhavan 100 swab tests have been conducted. “The staff quarters are separate from main offices and Governor’s residence. The entire area is huge and whole premises need not be declared a containment zone. Only the buildings where staff tested positive will be contained,” a civic officer said.

