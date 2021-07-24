Mumbai: 155 people duped at fake inoculation camp finally get Covid-19 vaccine jabs

The Kandivali case pertains to the May 30 Covid vaccination drive at Hiranandani Heritage Society in Kandivali (west) where 390 members of the society were inoculated. (Representative Image)

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Saturday vaccinated 155 residents of Hiranandani Heritage Society in Kandivali West who were administered saline water instead of Covid-19 vaccines in an illegal inoculation camp organised in May.

The camp was held on Saturday at Amenity Market in Kandivali’s Mahavir Nagar for total 390 residents of the society.

Officials said the BMC has come up with a list of those who have been duped similarly in nine areas of the city. “We have got a list of people who suspect that they were administered fake vaccines. We are verifying… Those who were administered real vaccines can be given a second dose, if eligible. But those who got fake jabs, will be given their first dose,” said a BMC official.

On May 30, 390 people had participated in a purported vaccination drive at Hiranandani Heritage society by paying Rs 1,260 for a dose of Covishield. However, their vaccination certificates – many of which were generated after a delay of a few days – showed various dates of vaccination and names of hospitals that administered the jabs.