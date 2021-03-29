Mumbai: 155 booked, 92 arrested for lockdown violations

The FIRs were registered against 155 people, of which, 92 were arrested. Another 47 accused were allowed to go after they were served notice, while the remaining 16 are wanted accused.

THE NIGHT curb directives, which kicked off in the city from Sunday night, saw Mumbai Police registering total 19 FIRs against 155 people for pandemic-related violations. The cases were made throughout Sunday for violating Covid-19 guidelines as well as the night curfew order.

Eleven cases were registered against hotels and other establishments for violating the pandemic rules, such as not maintaining social distancing and operating beyond the permissible limit of 8 pm. Another four cases were lodged over non-wearing of masks in public, while rest of the cases over violation of quarantine rules, gathering in public places and illegal use of vehicles, violating the lockdown rules.

The FIRs were registered against 155 people, of which, 92 were arrested. Another 47 accused were allowed to go after they were served notice, while the remaining 16 are wanted accused.

Nine cases were reported in the western (Bandra-Jogeshwari) suburbs, six in north (Goregaon-Dahisar) suburbs, three in south Mumbai and one in eastern suburbs (Ghatkopar-Mankhurd-Mulund). No cases were reported from central Mumbai.

Since Sunday, the police issued curfew order from 8 pm to 7 am that will continue till April 15. FIRs will be registered against any establishment found operating beyond 8 pm and against a gathering of more than five persons. All public places will be shut after 8 pm.

New Mumbai Police commissioner Hemant Nagrale ordered his force to take out an “all-out operation” against anti-social elements from Sunday night till Monday afternoon. During this period, 1,267 anti-social elements were searched across 255 places in Mumbai, resulting in the arrest of 31 wanted accused.

Ninety-three people were arrested based on non-bailable warrants issued against them and another 93 were nabbed for possessing drugs and 38 others were arrested under the Arms Act, 1959.

About 208 nakabandi points were put up across Mumbai and owners of 2,015 vehicles were fined for traffic rule violation. Forty-two motorists were booked for drunk driving, while 36 criminals were caught and booked under the Maharashtra Police Act, 1951. Seventy-four others were booked during the night round while they were preparing to commit crime. Another 33 were booked for smoking in public places, while 40 hawkers were booked for operating illegally. Coastal security has been tightened at 54 landing points in the city.