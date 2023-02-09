In Mumbai, 15-year-old pillion rider dies as crane hits motorcycle on Western Express Highway

A 15-year-old girl, who was riding pillion along with her sister on a motorcycle driven by their friend, was killed in a road accident on the Western Express Highway on Sunday.

The fatal accident occurred around 6 pm at the NESCO area in Goregaon when the two-wheeler skidded after being hit by a crane. All the three on the two-wheeler had not worn helmets, the police said.

The Vanrai police have arrested the crane driver, identified as Amar Singh Yadav, who had escaped from the spot.

According to the police officials, the deceased Kirti Yadav was a Class X student who resided in Naigaon in Vasai taluk. She along with her elder sister Mamta had come to Santa Cruz to attend a religious procession, they said.

“After the event, the sisters decided to leave for home, when their male friend Akshay Poojari offered to drop them at Borivali railway station from where they would be catching a train to Naigaon,” said an officer.

Police said that after the crash Poojari lost control of his vehicle and all the three fell on the road. “As Kirti was not responsive, they rushed her to a nearby hospital where she was declared dead during treatment,” said an officer.

Vanrai police registered a case against the driver on Monday. Yadav was later traced and arrested for negligent driving. The police have also fined Poojari for not wearing a helmet and triple-riding.