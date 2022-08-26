scorecardresearch
Friday, Aug 26, 2022

Mumbai: 15-year-old girl goes missing from Andheri, found murdered in Vasai

The body of the teenager, who had left for school on Thursday morning, was found hidden in a bag around 200m away from the tracks near the Naigaon railway station around 2pm.

The girl's body has been sent for a postmortem to find out if she was sexually assaulted. (Representational/File)

A 15-year-old girl who left her Andheri (East) home in Mumbai for school on Thursday was found murdered at Naigaon (East) in Maharashtra’s Palghar district on Friday, police said.

The teenager’s body was found hidden in a bag around 200m away from the tracks near the Naigaon railway station in Vasai taluka around 2pm. The girl has stab wounds in her stomach, said police, who believe she was murdered somewhere else. They said the body had been physically carried to the spot and not thrown from a train.

The girl’s body has been sent for a postmortem to find out if she was sexually assaulted. The Andheri police said that with the help of the Waliv police, they were checking all CCTV cameras around the spot and on the railway premises for leads. Sources said police had identified a suspect.

The girl’s mother, a 46-year-old homemaker, complained to the Andheri police around 8pm on Thursday about her missing daughter, and a first information report under Indian Penal Code section 363 (kidnapping) was registered late that night.

More from Mumbai

The woman said her daughter had left home around 11.45am for school. Around 6.15pm, the woman sent her elder daughter to the school to search for her but it was shut. The woman then called up her missing daughter’s friend, who said the girl had not come to school. The girl’s mother and father searched for her daughter in their locality before approaching police.

First published on: 26-08-2022 at 10:37:21 pm
