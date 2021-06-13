Mumbai: 15-year-old boy detained for flashing during online classes

With the help of the minor's IP address, police traced him in Jaisalmer and detained him.

Mumbai Police have detained a 15-year-old boy for allegedly flashing his private parts at a teacher during online tutorials. The police said the minor had logged in using a fake number and email address.

The police said the minor had repeatedly flashed himself in front of the teacher while she was taking online classes for Std IX between February 15 and March 2.

A police officer said, “The teacher could not see his face and the minor would repeatedly log in and commit the same crime again and again. In order to stop this, the teacher then approached the police and lodged a complaint.”

“When we asked him, why did you flash your private parts during online classes, the minor told us he did it for fun,” said an investigator.