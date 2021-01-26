Mumbai: 15 wounded jawans, 8 martyr widows to be feted on R-Day

The wounded soldiers will be presented with a purse of Rs 1 lakh in cash and mementos, while the families of martyrs will each get a purse of Rs 2 lakh and mementos.

Fifteen wounded Armymen, who were disabled due to injuries suffered in various actions, and eight widows of martyrs who lost their lives during 2019-20 will be honoured on Republic Day by the Sri Shanmukhananda Fine Arts and Sangeetha Sabha in Mumbai.

Lt. Gen S K Prashar, GOC (Maharashtra, Gujarat and Goa) will be conferring the Sri Shanmukhananda Shaurya Ratna award and a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh to Shakeela Shoukat Ali, whose entire family served in the Army.

The wounded soldiers will be presented with a purse of Rs 1 lakh in cash and mementos, while the families of martyrs will each get a purse of Rs 2 lakh and mementos.