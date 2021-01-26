Mumbai: 15 wounded jawans, 8 martyr widows to be feted on R-Day

scorecardresearch
Monday, January 25, 2021
Lt. Gen S K Prashar, GOC (Maharashtra, Gujarat and Goa) will be conferring the Sri Shanmukhananda Shaurya Ratna award and a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh to Shakeela Shoukat Ali, whose entire family served in the Army.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai | January 26, 2021 2:16:21 am
wounded jawans, martyr widows, R-Day, wounded Armymen, Republic day, Mumbai news, Maharashtra news, Indian express news

Fifteen wounded Armymen, who were disabled due to injuries suffered in various actions, and eight widows of martyrs who lost their lives during 2019-20 will be honoured on Republic Day by the Sri Shanmukhananda Fine Arts and Sangeetha Sabha in Mumbai.

Lt. Gen S K Prashar, GOC (Maharashtra, Gujarat and Goa) will be conferring the Sri Shanmukhananda Shaurya Ratna award and a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh to Shakeela Shoukat Ali, whose entire family served in the Army.

The wounded soldiers will be presented with a purse of Rs 1 lakh in cash and mementos, while the families of martyrs will each get a purse of Rs 2 lakh and mementos.

