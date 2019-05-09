Mumbai: 15 Thane pvt hospitals sealed for not complying with fire norms

THE THANE Municipal Corporation (TMC) and Thane Fire Brigade have sealed 15 private hospitals for allegedly failing to comply with fire safety norms.

In an order last month, the Bombay High Court had ordered the TMC to seal hospitals that were violating fire norms.

Thane fire officer Shashikant Kale said that the 15 were chosen from a list of 70 hospitals that were violating norms.

“The TMC commissioner had set up a team of officials from the fire, health and anti-encroachment departments to make a list of hospitals that would face immediate closure,” he said.

The hospitals were given a 48-hour notice on May 3 and the fire department sealed the premises on May 6 and May 7. “Four hospitals in Mumbra Kausa and Diva, five in Waghbil and three each in Balkum and Naupada were sealed… Not only did these hospitals violate fire safety norms, they also didn’t have proper documentation and legal approvals,” Kale said.

“We will seal the other hospitals as and when the committee takes a call,” he added.