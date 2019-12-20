Mumbai: 15 Islamic scholars detained amid march to police station

Over 200 police personnel from various nearby police stations along with the state reserve police formed a barricade, not allowing the Ulemas to walk ahead. (Representative Image) Over 200 police personnel from various nearby police stations along with the state reserve police formed a barricade, not allowing the Ulemas to walk ahead. (Representative Image)

As many as 15 Ulemas (Islamic scholars), who were planning to hold a peaceful march to Nagpada police station to offer their arrest in opposition to the new citizenship law, were detained on Thursday soon after they stepped out of the Sunni Badi Masjid in Madanpura.

The incident took place at about 2 pm, when the group was about to begin the walk after offering their prayers.

Over 200 police personnel from various nearby police stations along with the state reserve police formed a barricade, not allowing the Ulemas to walk ahead. It led to a large crowd being confined to one area, where they began shouting slogans and holding banners against the citizenship law while carrying the Indian flag.

In a bid to control the crowd, the police detained 15 Ulemas and began driving them to the police station. However, the crowd began following the police van. The police released the men about 150 metres away from the mosque, after which they handed over a notice under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code.

Sayyed Moinuddin Ashraf, general secretary of Raza Academy, said, “We had already informed the relevant police authorities of our peaceful march to the police station to protest against the dark Act, but our Ulemas were held and put in vans by Nagpada Police, which created a situation of restlessness.”

“No one was arrested, they were detained and then released. The detention was carried out as permission to carry out a protest march was not granted,” said Senior Police Inspector Shalini Sharma.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App