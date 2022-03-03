Mumbai: 15 days to restore hydro electricity plant at Bhatsa lake

The state Energy department will take at least a fortnight to restore the hydro-electricity generation plant at Bhatsa lake, which has affected water supply to Mumbai for the last few days. Bhatsa lake is the largest supplier of water to the city.

A senior irrigation department official said, “We used to release most of the water to Mumbai via the hydro electricity generation plant. But a few days ago, there was a loud noise and this plant stopped working. Now, we can’t release water via this plant and have to release water via a canal.”

“We used to release 2,300 million litre of water per day to Mumbai, but now we can release just 1,600 million litre.”

Bhatsa lake is owned by the state irrigation department while the hydro electricity plant is owned by Maharashtra State Power Generation Company Limited (Mahagenco). Sanjay khandare, who heads Mahagenco, said, “The plant was completely waterlogged and had to be shut.”

Deputy Municipal Commissioner Ajay Rathod, who heads the BMC water works department, said that because of less water supply, the civic body has imposed a water cut of 15 per cent.