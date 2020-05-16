Mumbai: 15 booked for attacking policemen at Antop Hill

The residents have been booked on charges of attempt to murder and rioting, bid to assault public servants, use of dangerous weapons and violation of lockdown restrictions. The residents have been booked on charges of attempt to murder and rioting, bid to assault public servants, use of dangerous weapons and violation of lockdown restrictions.

Around 15 people were booked late Thursday for allegedly attacking three policemen at Antop Hill in Mumbai. The mob attacked the policemen with sharp objects when they asked residents to follow lockdown norms, said police.

The incident took place when a team comprising personnel from Antop Hill police station and State Reserve Police Force were patrolling Garib Nawaz Nagar.

An officer said, “People were roaming around, many were not wearing masks and maintaining social distancing norms… so our policemen started questioning them.” Soon, a heated argument ensued between the residents and the police, resulting in three policemen being injured. They were rushed to a hospital.

The residents have been booked on charges of attempt to murder and rioting, bid to assault public servants, use of dangerous weapons and violation of lockdown restrictions.

