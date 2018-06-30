Mumbai: 14-year-old jumps to death from 8th floor of high-rise

No suicide note was recovered from the spot. (Representational Image) No suicide note was recovered from the spot. (Representational Image)

A 14-year-old girl allegedly committed suicide by jumping from a high-rise building in Kandivli on Thursday. The police said the incident took place around 4.30 pm when the girl jumped from the eighth floor of the Orchid Tower at Thakur Village in Kandivli East. No suicide note was recovered from the spot. The Samta Nagar police identified the victim as Harshika Mayavanshi, a Class IX student.

Mayavanshi’s father works in the insurance sector. An officer from Samta Nagar police station said, “Mayavanshi is a resident of Gardenia building in Thakur Village. She jumped from the refuge area of the neighbouring building. The incident was witnessed by residents. She had been sitting there for a few minutes and suddenly, she jumped before anybody could reach her.”

Following the incident, the girl was rushed to Shatabdi Hospital, where she was declared brought dead on arrival. Investigators said that they are yet to ascertain the reason behind the suicide. Deputy Commissioner of Police Vinay Rathod (Zone 12) said police have registered an accidental death case.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App