Mumbai: 14-year-old falls to death while taking selfie

A 14-year-old boy died while taking a selfie from the edge of a partially demolished building in Mumbai’s Bhiwandi area on Monday evening.

The deceased, identified as Mohammad Ubaid Shaikh, lost balance while clicking the picture and fell down from the second floor.

A police official said that Shaikh had gone out to play with friends on Monday evening when the incident took place. The local residents saw the boy’s body and rushed him to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead.

Children used to frequent the building that had been demolished by the Bhiwandi-Nizampura Municipal Corporation last year. Bhiwandi has had a problem of illegal structures mushrooming in the area that had led to the demolition drive.

In this case, however, since the building did not have a security guard or a gate to stop the entry of children, they frequently came there to play. The local police filed an accidental death report in the matter and handed over the body to the family. An official said that they do not suspect any foul play in the matter.

Shaikh was a resident of the Shanti Nagar area in Bhiwandi.