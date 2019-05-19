Mumbai: 14-year-old dead, father in ICU after dumper runs them over

A 24-year-old dumper driver was arrested for allegedly running over a 14-year-old boy and his father at Sion Koliwada on Saturday. According to the police, the minor, Ranjeet, died on the spot while his father, Manoj Kanojia, is critical and has been admitted to Sion hospital.

According to Antop Hill police, the incident took place at 1 pm when the accused, Ajab Pal, knocked the duo down near Om Shakti building in Makkawadi when they attempted to overtake his dumper.

A police officer said, “The father and son were returning to their residence in Dhobi Talav, Agripada in a scooter when they attempted to overtake the dumper. Suddenly, a car came in front of the dumper. To avoid an accident, Pal turned left and ended up knocking down Kanojia, who was driving the scooter. He lost control and came under the dumper’s rear tyre.”

The father-son duo were rushed to Sion hospital, where the minor was declared dead on arrival. Pal, who tried to flee from the spot, was stopped by local residents and eyewitnesses, who allegedly assaulted him before handing him over to the police. Pal has been booked under relevant sections of rash and negligent driving.

Senior Police Inspector Rajesh Wavhal said that they have started recording the statements of the deceased’s relatives and eyewitnesses.