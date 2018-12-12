Mumbai: 14-year-old boy found hanging in children’s home

A 14-YEAR-old boy allegedly committed suicide at a children’s home on Monday. The boy was found hanging on the first floor of the home by two inmates. They informed the home authorities, who called the police. No suicide note was found. The boy was an orphan. His younger brother also lives at the home.

Advertising

An NGO had taken them before the child welfare committee and the boys were staying at the home since 2016.

According to an official of the home, the boy was a Class IX student at a nearby civic school. Mumbai suburban child welfare committee members visited the home on Tuesday and spoke to the inmates, the boy’s younger brother as well as home authorities.

“A separate inquiry will be done on how such an incident took place inside the home, where the children are supposed to be under supervision at all times. So far, from the persons spoken to, no cause for the suicide has come forward. We have also sought a report from the NGO as well on whether he had shown any signs of mental health issues,” a CWC member said.

Advertising

According to a member of the NGO, social workers met him once every month as per procedure, but the boy had not shown any sign of depression, nor had he complained of any other issue. Other staffers said the boy was to participate in a football match on Tuesday and was busy praticising for it.

Child rights activists raised concern over the mental health of children in such homes. “Children in need of care and protection come from vulnerable backgrounds and require counselling. Mental health does not feature as a priority for the authorities, who are heavily dependent on NGOs to interact on these aspects with children. With a highly disproportionate ratio of children and staff at homes, issues of children in need of mental care usually get ignored,” said Dr Asha Mukundan, project director, Resource Cell for Juvenile Justice, and assistant professor at the Tata Institute of Social Sciences.

“We have registered an accidental death report and an inquiry is under way to find out the cause of the suicide. We will be speaking to his co-inmates, classmates at school and caretakers of the home to find out if he had spoken to anyone about any issues he was facing or if he was under depression,”said senior police inspector Shashikant Mane.