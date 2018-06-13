Mumbai: 14-year-old boy falls in lift duct, dies

Residents claim that the builder is responsible for the accident. (Representational Image) Residents claim that the builder is responsible for the accident. (Representational Image)

A 14-year-old boy died allegedly after falling into the duct space left open for a lift on the third floor in a building in Digha. The boy was playing with his friends when he fell, police said. According to Rabale police, the deceased has been identified as Chetan Kharade (14), a resident of Omkareshwar Plaza in Digha.

“Kharade was playing when he accidentally slipped and fell inside the duct and got stuck. He suffered head injuries and by the time he was rescued, his condition was critical. He was later declared brought dead at a nearby hospital,” said an officer.

Police have arrested the building caretaker for negligence. “There was a similar incident a couple of years ago. The child however had escaped with minor injuries. But this time, a child lost his life, so we have made the arrest,” said the officer.

Residents claim that the builder is responsible for the accident. “There’s not even a net over the duct, it’s very plausible that the boy didn’t see it and slipped. The duct should have been closed after the last incident itself,” said one of the residents requesting anonymity.

Police said they will make more arrests soon. “We are investigating whose fault this is. We will also check if they have all permits for the building. After that we will take necessary action,” said a senior officer from the Rabale MIDC police station.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App