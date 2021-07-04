Mumbai: 14 lakh people fined during second wave for not wearing masks in public

A fine of Rs 200 is levied if a person is found without a mask at a public place. (File Photo)

During the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Railway authorities have reportedly penalised 14 lakh people and collected fines to the tune of Rs 28.2 crore for not wearing masks in public.

This amount was collected between February 16 and July 1. From April 8 last year to July 1 this year, the BMC has collected fines worth Rs 59.16 crore from over 29.38 lakh citizens in Mumbai.

According to BMC, most offenders — 2,02,050 people — were caught in the K-West ward, which includes Andheri (West), Versova and Juhu beach areas, amounting to fines of over Rs 4 crore. The ward in the western suburbs also has the highest number of sealed buildings and floors in the city and the second-highest number of active Covid-19 cases (987).

Of the total 66 active sealed buildings, 33 are in K-west. Also, out of 2,143 sealed floors, 341 are in K west.

On July 1 alone, 3,784 people were penalised by the BMC’s clean-up marshals and an amount of Rs 7,56,800 was collected.

The municipal corporation had made it mandatory to wear masks in public places last year. A fine of Rs 200 is levied in case of non-adherence. There are 1,200 marshals deployed across the city with 50 marshals in each of the 24 municipal wards to fine people for not adhering to Covid norms.

Mumbai had witnessed an unprecedented surge in Covid 19 cases since February 10. It had recorded its highest-ever single-day case count on April 3 at 11,573. The city has been reporting around 600 daily cases since June.