Mumbai: 139 more cruise ship passengers test positive, total 205 infected

OF THE 1,827 onboard the Cordelia cruise ship, 139 more passengers tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday. The cruise, with 66 Covid-19 passengers onboard, had reached Mumbai from Goa Tuesday evening. With this, 205 passengers from the ship have tested positive.

While BMC had shifted 41 patients to Richardson Cruddas Covid-19 facility and private hotels, the remaining were on board till late Wednesday.

The civic body did not allow any other passenger, except the infected ones who were taken to quarantine facilities, to disembark from the ship after it reached Mumbai.

Assistant Commissioner of BMC’s A Ward, Shivdas Gurav, said, “The ship had 66 passengers who were found infected in Goa. Among them, six had alighted. When we conducted tests in Mumbai, we found 139 more people infected.”

Starting Tuesday evening, BMC conducted RT-PCR tests on 1,827 passengers through two private labs. The tests were conducted till 5 am on Wednesday.

Of the 995 passengers who were tested by one lab, 123 tested positive. Among the second batch of 832 passengers, 16 tested positive on Wednesday. Passengers who have tested negative will be allowed to go home but will have to undergo mandatory seven-day home quarantine.

Around 9 pm on Wednesday, Gurav said that 100 people were allowed to go home.

Additional Commissioner (Health) Suresh Kakani said, “We are yet to get reports of some of the passengers. Many of them have gone home and those infected have been shifted to isolation.’’

Director General of Shipping Amitabh Kumar has already directed the Waterways Leisure Tourism Private Limited to stop operations of Cordelia from January 5. Jurgen Bailom, the CEO of the company, refused to comment on the matter.